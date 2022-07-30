Sony Interactive Entertainment said it had sold 21.7 million units of PlayStation 5: the detail emerged during the presentation of the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year, from April 1 to June 30, 2022. The results of the video game sector of the ‘Japanese company are 11.7 billion yen, about 86 million euros, then down 2 percent from last year in the same period. PlayStation’s operating profit fell as much as 37 percent, due to fewer major releases on the new console’s playground and rising development costs for triple A titles. In addition, Sony has closed the business. acquisition of Bungie, for an additional expenditure of 13 billion yen. Sony said it has 47.3 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, and 102 million players log into PlayStation Network every month. In the period, 47.1 million games were sold for PS5 and PS4, of which only 6.4 million were produced internally by Sony and its second parties. In the meantime, some rumors speak of a possible price increase of the PlayStation 5 in stores, to counteract inflation and the shortage of components. Faced with a request to comment on the news, Sony Executive VP Hiroki Totoki hid behind a “no comment”.