The financial results for the third quarter of Sony show that digital dominates the overall sales of physical games. Like Microsoft with Xbox Game Pass, too PlayStation thrives on its vibrant digital ecosystem of products, services and engagement.

Sony’s PlayStation division has spawned 4 billion dollars from video games in the third quarter of 2021, but the vast majority of this revenue came from digital channels.

In fact, 94% of all gaming revenue came from digital. Sony’s Games & Network Services segment earned $ 4.012 billion from games in the third quarter of 2021. The vast majority of this revenue, $ 3.755 billion, came from software and digital add-ons. Physical sales only made $ 257 million in revenue.

In light of all this, it’s easy to see why Sony is chasing live service games.

Looking at these numbers, it’s no surprise that Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Warzone are all billion dollar hits. These are the types of games that have earned Sony billions each quarter. And it must be remembered that Epic Games, EA and Activision keep 70% of the proceeds from their games.

Source: Tweaktown.