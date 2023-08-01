The PlayStation Earbuds were presented in May, just during the last PlayStation Showcase that took place, but without many details about it. Compatibility with PS5 and PC as well as the ability to connect them to PlayStation Q, which is Sony’s new “portable console” designed for remote play.

THE PlayStation Earbuds i.e. the Official PS5 earphones produced by Sony, now seem to be in home straight considering that the product has appeared in the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) for the standard certification procedure that usually precedes the market launch and from those documents we can also get some new details .

PlayStation Earbuds: the details that emerged from the FCC

PlayStation Earbuds in their case

From the registration with the FCC comes the confirmation that the Sony Earbuds support the technology of active noise cancellation, as well as the presence of a USB transmitter. This is probably the device that makes the headset compatible with PS5, although there are no official details on this.

The question arises from the particular support for Bluetooth of PS5: in fact, the console has this technology but does not use it to transmit audio. Like Xbox Series X|S, this choice should be related to any latency and bandwidth issues that would arise from using Bluetooth for audio.

This means that, most likely, PlayStation Earbuds also work through an ad-hoc connection, but they could still support Bluetooth on PC. The question is not yet clear, so we await further information from Sony in this regard.