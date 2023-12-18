Reselling video games is one of the main ways to expand the library of many. Thanks to this option, not only do people get part of the money they spent, but others can buy games at a reduced price. However, this has not stopped companies from preventing this from taking place, and information recently resurfaced that seemed to indicate that Sony would prevent the resale of games from the PlayStation 5 it was impossibleBut this is not the case.

Yesterday, December 17, clause 7.1 of the PlayStation Terms of Service began to circulate online, where it is mentioned that The user must not resell their physical or digital games. This immediately caused panic in the community, who reacted negatively to this information. This is what is mentioned:

“Disc games or digital games should not be resold, unless expressly authorized by us and, if the publisher is another company, also by the publisher.”

seeing this PlayStation licensing agreement forbidding the resale of physical games that you own pop up again no one complies with this and it is unrealistic to think anyone ever would pic.twitter.com/s03laNEc9B — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) December 17, 2023

However, this information is not new. Originally, clause 7.1 was released 10 years ago, just as the PlayStation 4 was launching, and when the issue of DRM on Xbox One became quite popular. When this became known at the time, Shuhei Yoshida, who at that time held the role of President of SIE Worldwide Studios, He noted that players were allowed to resell their games:

“If you are concerned about our new European TOS, we confirm that you can sell or share your PS4 disc products, even in the EU.”

If you are concerned about our new European TOS, we confirm that you are able to sell or share your PS4 disc products, including in EU. — Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) November 12, 2013

This is not the first time something like this has happened. According to the user whereisaaron on Twitter, records of a similar clause have been found in an original PlayStation magazine promoting the release of Final Fantasy VII. Thus, It is clear that it is not in the company's plans to prevent users from reselling their gameseven if there is a specific rule prohibiting it.

Reselling games has always been a complicated issue, since being part of the gray market, there is no clear way to record sales, and the money does not go directly to companies like PlayStation. Thus, Companies like Xbox have tried to implement measures to prevent this from being possible.as was the DRM that we saw at the beginning of the Xbox One, where a disc asked for authorization to see if the game was new, or corresponded to a certain user.

To no one's surprise, this was rejected by all the players, and was even the target of ridicule by companies like PlayStationwho shared the now infamous video where Yoshida shows us how to lend a game to another person. While companies are still trying to find ways to prevent reselling, this still does not have positive results for them. On related topics, this may be the price of the PlayStation 6. Likewise, these are the best Christmas gifts for a PlayStation fan.

Editor's Note:

Resale is an extremely important factor for all gaming fans. This is a quick and cheap way to have access, not only to the best games of recent years, but to the medium's extensive legacy. If a company does not put its classic titles on sale, the only thing users can do is get these products from other people.

Via: Insider Gaming