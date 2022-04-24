Emma Majo has seen how the judge dismissed 10 of the 13 claims presented due to lack of strength in the evidence.

Last November, PlayStation received a lawsuit for gender discrimination from one of its former security analysts, Emma Majowho pointed to numerous discriminatory practices within the company, referring to a violation of the United States Equal Pay Actmaintaining that PlayStation employees would have been discriminated against in compensation and promotion.

Majo described a work culture in the company where men predominatedwhich would have led her to miss several promotions to end up being farewell after filing their complaints about this discrimination. Added to Majo’s testimony was that of eight more women, with former and current employees from Sony PlayStation.

The testimonies of the 8 women can generate new accusationsNow, as reported Axiosfederal judge Laurel Beeler has dismissed 10 of 13 claims filed by Majo, most of the demand. Beeler has argued that “the plaintiff has merely recited the elements of her claim, without providing any specific facts.” According to Beeler, Majo you have not described your work nor how it was similar to the work of any other man he supposedly they paid more what she perceived.

Nevertheless, Majo can continue on his demand regarding unjustified dismissal and violation of the protection of whistleblowers. Majo’s intention was to turn his case into a class action lawsuit on behalf of the women who worked at PlayStation and the new testimonials of these eight women “may generate new accusations“, According to the judge. At all times, PlayStation has responded to the lawsuit by categorically denying the accusations.

More about: PlayStation, Discrimination, Sexism and Lawsuit.