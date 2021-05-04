There has always been a controversy around the subject of PlayStation and cross-platform play. When Epic games proposed it, we learned that the games division of Sony He did not want to enter immediately due to several factors.

Now, several years later and with the trial between Epic games Y Manzana Several documents emerge that reveal details about the famous crossover game between consoles – which was already approved by Nintendo Y Microsoft – and the posture of PlayStation in 2018.

Epic Games proposed seven different ideas to PlayStation to allow cross-play with Fortnite; brand presence at E3; exclusive skins for PS Plus subscribers; even sell PlayStation as cross-game heroes, but Sony declined all proposals.

It is a fact that Epic games did its job of giving eye-catching options to Sony, but none ended up being approved at the time by the Japanese company. It seemed they didn’t want Playstation 4 had a greater openness to the game with other platforms.

Today, that the situation is totally different, it is possible to appreciate that PlayStation what he was looking for was a better business that he could take advantage of and not just make certain profits.

What kind of business did PlayStation generate from cross-play?

PlayStation In 2018, he thought cross-play was not going to improve his business, but he seems to have found a way to make it work after all. That was what he did? How does it work?

PlayStation collects royalties from developers for cross-play at any given time. Once the ratio of the game’s revenue share divided by the PS4 game share falls below 85%, the developers pay the remaining percentage to make up the difference.

During the month of a game release, if total revenue equals 1 million and Sony you get about 90% of the total profit over the competitors and 95% of the game share, the developers do not pay any fees.

In the second month, if the game makes the same amount of money and has the same stake, but Sony only gets 60% of the revenue share, Sony subtracts its revenue share from its overall stake in the game and multiplies that amount by 15%.

A studio would have to pay PlayStation $ 52,500. Sony does not collect royalties from developers as long as the PSN revenue share is greater than 85% of the total revenue amount.

Be careful, this detail dates from 2019 and we do not know if adjustments were made or everything is the same. It is only the data that appears thanks to the leaked documents of the trial between Epic Games and Apple.

