days of play come back this week and this is a quick look at some of the deals you can find at playstation plus, playstation geardirect.playstation.com and PS Storealong with additional offers available at participating merchants.

Days of Play 2023 it will start on June 2 at 12:01 am until June 12 at 11:59 pm local time in each region. The official site of days of play will be updated with more information later this week, so be sure to check the site for the latest details. Please note that offers may vary by region and will be available while supplies last.

Here are some of the upcoming deals to look out for:

SAVE ON PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBERSHIPS

Start, renew or extend your membership of playstation plus during days of play at a discount. Get access to quality titles, from monthly games to game trials, and a catalog of games and classics with hundreds of hits and classics to choose from, the discount depends on the plan you choose.*

For both new and current members of playstation plusall 12-month plans will have a 25% discount, which includes Essential, Extra and Premium/Deluxe.

The current members of Playstation Plus Essential and Extra they can also receive a 25% discount on a 1-month, 3-month or 12-month membership when they upgrade to a higher tier plan. It’s a good time to try Playstation Plus Premium either Deluxe.

DISCOUNTS ON PLAYSTATION GEAR

Celebrates days of play in the shop of playstation gearwith a 20% discount on select merchandise and free shipping on all orders using the promo code DAYSOFPLAY23.

Players can also get additional offers at playstation gear in the following days:

On June 2, when you spend $50 or more, you’ll receive a PlayStation Beverage Sleeve with your order.

On June 7, enjoy discounts on outerwear: buy any sweatshirt or jacket and get another one at 50% off.

On June 12, shop among the selections of PlayStation for exciting game bundles and merchandise.

OFFERS ON DIGITAL GAMES IN THE PLAYSTATION STORE

This year, save on a variety of digital games and add-ons at PS Store. Offers vary by region, so head over to the PlayStation Store when Days of Play begins to see the full list of local offers.

There will also be additional offers on accessories PlayStation during days of play this year at participating local businesses; offers may vary by region.

More details will be released on June 2nd and we will be sharing them with you so you don’t miss any promotions for Days of Play 2023.

Via: PSBlog

Editor’s note: It’s always good to hear about offers, how good that the Epic Store sale ends and PlayStation is just around the corner.