Through social networks they shared a letter apologizing for the situation. ANDbecause PlayStation ordered them to destroy even those objects that had already been purchased and were only awaiting shipment. So some people will be left without their collectible.

In the letter they add that they are very sorry about the situation, but that it is entirely Sony’s decision. They also add that they have worked with the company for 10 years and it seems strange to them that this happens. In addition to this, it is not that they were profiting without permission, since they paid for the rights to make statues of their different games.

The message ends with Gaming Heads feeling very disappointed about the situation with PlayStation. At the same time, they assured their customers that they continue to work hard with the rest of their collectible lines. As long as they are not from Sony IPs, they will continue to arrive. We’ll see if the Japanese company gives its version of the events.

Which figures were affected by PlayStation’s decision?

The letter mentioned several specific statues that were destroyed by PlayStation’s decision. These include a full-body one of Sly Cooper, one of Ellie with a machete, another that recreates the cover of The Last of Us with Joel and Ellie, one of Jak and Daxter, and finally a pair of Kratos.

If you have ever shopped with them, you know that their quality is very good. So it is unfortunate that people who had already paid are left without their collectible figures. Although you can still find others from a wide variety of other franchises.

