A few days ago a new one was finally released PlayStation showcase, an event in which several video games that will reach the new console were presented, some exclusive and others for multiplatforms. And although it closed excellently with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are those who did not like the presentation due to the lack of large studies of the brand.

This information has begun to spread on social networks, with comments announcing the bankruptcy of PlayStationand many others that indicate that they would have better released the trailer for spider-man independently without making a whole show. Given this, the CEO of SIE, jim ryancomments that it doesn’t seem that way to them, since there were all kinds of games.

Here what was commented by Ryan:

Our fans expect and deserve the constant influx of amazing content. The presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offer the best and most varied catalog of video games possible. It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of PS5 as the global development community comes together to push its advanced capabilities to the limit. ANDe are investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the recently revealed Project Q, and our expansion to PC, mobile and Live Service. Games are transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed.

It is worth mentioning that the critical points of the presentation included the absence of developers such as Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch and Bend Studios, who haven’t released a game in quite some time. In turn, another of the exclusives called Stellar Blade It didn’t show a new trailer, so those who were expecting this game were disappointed.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: Let’s not tell lies, beyond things like Spider-Man 2 and Metal Gear Solid, the event was simple. Most of the games come out on other consoles and if they didn’t come out at this show they were going to be at Summer Game Fest.