Jim Ryan has offered more details about Sony’s new subscription for PS4 and PS5.

Sony wanted to say goodbye to the month of March with a great novelty for its PlayStation players: a new PS Plus that will launch in June with three subscription options. The possibilities and prices are clear to us, but we still need to know what specific members each of the available libraries will have, something that they have wanted to clarify from above.

In a new episode of official playstation podcast, Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment and therefore responsible for the console division, has continued to defend the service model. The boss has wanted to strengthen the discourse by ensuring that PS Plus will feature big names in its catalogue, without wishing to offer concrete examples.

We have all the big publishers participatingJim Ryan“I can assure you that we have all the big publishers participating in the program; we have all the big names present,” he says. VGC. “We have large publishers, but also small independent publishers. We have more than 200 partners who are working with us to bring their content to PlayStation Plus, so the lineup is going to be really strong.”

Jim Ryan

Beyond a few standouts produced directly by PlayStation, we don’t know which specific titles will be coming to the service in the coming months. No launch exclusives expected, so it would be strange to have other big releases from major publishers from day one. Be that as it may, they will offer us more details in the not too distant future.

It is worth mentioning that Jim Ryan also changed the subject in the aforementioned podcast and wanted to address the issue of study purchases, admitting that more future acquisitions are likely. The truth is that in recent months they have already completed some mergers, with the incorporation of Haven Studios being the most recently announced operation.

