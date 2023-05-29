Sony has announced the return of the initiative for this week Days of play 2023with discounts and offers concerning PS5 and PS4 gamesas well as promotions on PlayStation Plus, accessories and moreall departing on June 2, 2023.

Furthermore, with the opening of PlayStation Direct also in Italy, other offers regarding accessories and more are available, always connected to the PlayStation universe. Days of play 2023 starts June 2 at 00:01 and ends June 12 at 23:59 local time for each region.

The discounts will be progressively changed and reported on the Days of Play website during the week. Let’s see some examples of discounted PS5 and PS4 games:

God Of War Ragnarök (PS5) at the recommended price of €59.99, instead of €80.99 | (PS4) at the recommended price of €49.99, instead of €70.99

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) at the recommended price of €49.99, instead of €80.99

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) at the recommended price of €39.99, instead of €70.99; Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5/PS4) at the recommended price of €29.99, instead of €60.99

Titles belonging to the PlayStation Hits series (including Gran Turismo Sport HITS) at the recommended price of €9.99, instead of €20.99

It will also be possible to purchase PlayStation Plus subscriptions at a reduced price, both for new users and for those who want to renew their subscription. For new and current PlayStation Plus subscribers, all 12 month plans will be offered with a 25% discount (Essential, Extra and Premium/Deluxe).

Current PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra members can also receive 25% off a 1-month, 3-month or 12-month membership when they upgrade to a higher plan.

Users in Austria, Italy, Portugal and Spain can also celebrate the launch of direct.playstation.com with discounts on select PS5 games and accessories using the following promo codes:

Code DOPSAVE15 for up to 15% off select PS5 accessories including DualSense Charging Base, HD Camera, Media Remote, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and select PS5 console covers

Code DOPSAVE40 for up to 40% off select PS5 games

Offers are available for the duration of the promotion, while supplies last, and vary by region.