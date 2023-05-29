Sony Interactive Entertainment announces the arrival of Days of play 2023series of offers dedicated to the universe Playstation. From 2 to 12 June it will be possible to buy some in between the best titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at advantageous pricesboth digitally on PlayStation Store and in physical edition via participating retailers.

Among the titles on offer we find GREAT TOURISM 7which we will be able to purchase at the special price of €39.99, and the entire catalogue Playstation HITSwhose games will be available at the special price of €9.99.

But that’s not all. It will be available too a special offer for the three PlayStation Plus subscription plans. We will be able to take advantage of 25% off annual subscription to the Essential, Extra and Premium versions, or take advantage of a 25% reduction if we decide to upgrade to a higher tier to what we already have.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Days of Play 2023: many exclusive promotions dedicated to the PlayStation community From 2 to 12 June, an avalanche of discounts on all types of PlayStation®Plus subscriptions and on a vast catalog of titles, available for purchase both on the PlayStation®Store and in points of sale Sony Interactive Entertainment Italy is pleased to announce the start of Days of play 2023which – from 2 to 12 June – will give all fans the opportunity to buy, both on PlayStation®Store that in the points of sale participating in the initiative, some of the best titles for PlayStation®5 (PS5™) e PlayStation®4 (PS4™) at affordable prices. Among the numerous games on offer, users will find, for the first time, God Of War Ragnarokthe new adventure starring Kratos and Atreus, plus a Horizon Forbidden Westthe second chapter of the acclaimed saga of Guerrilla Games, Gran Turismo 7 and several titles included in the PlayStation®HITS. Below is a list of some of the current promotions: God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) at the recommended price of €59.99 instead of €80.99 | (PS4) at the recommended price of €49.99 instead of €70.99;

at the recommended price of instead of €80.99 | (PS4) at the recommended price of instead of €70.99; Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) at the recommended price of €49.99 instead of €80.99;

at the recommended price of instead of €80.99; Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) at the recommended price of €39.99 instead of €70.99;

at the recommended price of instead of €70.99; Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5/PS4) at the recommended price of €29.99instead of €60.99; Titles belonging to Playstation Hits (including Gran Turismo Sport HITS) at the recommended price of €9.99instead of €20.99. In addition to the large catalog of games on offer, users will also be able to take advantage of a special promotion on three floors of subscription to PlayStation®Plusthanks to which it will be possible to activate a subscription annual to a tier of your choice between essential, Extra And Premiumbenefiting from the 25% off. Furthermore also the upgrade to a higher tier (than the one you are currently enrolled in) will be available with a reduction of 25% compared to the original price. For an in-depth look at all the promotions available, visit the PlayStation®Blog. Happy Days of Play!

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment