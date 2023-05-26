













PlayStation could have blown our minds and it didn’t

However once the moment came, the result was just fine. Especially talking about the PlayStation side with its exclusives and its first party titles. Well, there really wasn’t much substantive information. This made us wonder if all the spectacle was worth it.

The PlayStation Showcase had big announcements, but very few exclusives

He Playstation Showcase without a doubt it had many surprises that are worth the time of the players. The remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, Phantom Blade 0 and Alan Wake II are some of the pleasant surprises of this presentation. However, these are cross-platform titles. Several of them will also be playable on both PC and Xbox.

This in our consideration detracts from several points. Not because we want to enter the console war, but because the name of the event is precisely PlayStation Showcase. Fans of the brand were impatient to see what the company had in store exclusively for them.. At the end of the day, there were exclusive ones, but very few. Why do a one hour event where our stuff will be available everywhere?

Source: Remedy

Of course there were exclusive announcements for Sony platforms. With the most striking being the gameplay of Spider-Man 2, its titles for PS VR2 and the reveal of its ‘laptop’. Outside of the spider-hero sequel, however, the other pair of announcements met with a rather muted reception.

This is mainly for two things. The PS VR2 is still a peripheral that very few people have access to. Whereas its new PlayStation Project Q doesn’t really fill a real market need. Since it’s really not that portable, you’ll still need to be close to your console and have good wi-fi to use it. Perhaps a true successor to the PSP would have been more exciting.

Sony console fans are still waiting for the same exclusives as before the showcase

While 2023 has a couple of PlayStation 5 exclusives in the form of spider-man 2 and final fantasy 16more information was expected. There are many first party titles that the company has announced in the past that we don’t know about. The showcase presented a perfect opportunity to showcase them.

titles like Stellar Blade, Wolverine and the multiplayer of The Last of Us are some of them. Fans have been waiting for new information about them for some time, but so far nothing. Just a sample of gameplay would have been enough, taking into account that, outside of Stellar Blade, no one has shown what it will be like. Also a CGI trailer no longer generates the same emotion after so many failed launches that we have had.

Source: Insomniac Games

Nor can we forget that surely many of those who saw the PlayStation Showcase were hoping for news. Perhaps a sequel we didn’t know about, a return to a beloved saga, or a promising new intellectual property.

At the end of the day, it seems that we left the PlayStation Showcase with the same information that we entered with. Final Fantasy XVI and Spider-Man 2 showed new trailers, yes, but these games pretty much have consumers captive already. Why not throw all the meat on the spit?

Should we worry about the future of PlayStation?

Obviously hundreds and even thousands of comments arose predicting the worst for PlayStation after the showcase. In our opinion there is no reason to worry. After all, we already mentioned some projects that the company has on the grill. Which, if it goes well, could bring them very good numbers. Not to mention that they are currently selling very well on consoles and software.

Source: PlayStation

We just can’t deny that this showcase felt like something without fangs. A chance to excite fans for the future, which has come and gone without much of an impact. Hopefully next time they decide to do one of these, they focus on their market and not on games that everyone will have. After all, these shows aren’t called Multiplatform Showcase, are they?

