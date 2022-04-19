PlayStation could prepare to acquire FromSoftware according to a report published by one of the industry’s leading analysts.

According to the report published by the famous game analyst and insider Dr. Serkan Toto, it looks like FromSoftware will join Sony. The analyst, in his report, summarizes the history of the company, with dates going back to 1986 when he started as a software developer.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a potential Sony acquisition of From Software, as rumors have been around for a few weeks now. In fact, a number of people have used social media to claim that the acquisition had been completed, but at the time it was just April Fool’s Day. In the end, many ended up believing it a few weeks ago.

However, this time around, the source claiming the information is much more credible and that’s what makes the news more credible.

1) One of my favorite studios, Tokyo-based FromSoftware, is currently rumored to be an M&A candidate for Sony. Here is a quick run-down of its weird background feat. pigs, right-wing newspapers, Toyota and the metaverse. And their early valuation … unspeakable. Buckle up😮 – Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) April 18, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



If this news actually turns out to be true and Sony ends up acquiring FromSoftware, it would be one of the largest acquisitions in the history of the video game industry, after the Activision-Mcrosoft deal. Sony has repeatedly suggested that new acquisitions are coming and perhaps, soon, it could announce the deal with the Elden Ring studio.

Source: Dualshockers.