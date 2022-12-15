Threads for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft continue and, as indicated by Bloomberg, Brad Smith – president and VC of Microsoft – said that PlayStation dominates a market share that is more than twice as large as that controlled by Xbox. For this reason, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is a right thing.

Precisely, during a meeting with investors, Brad Smith claimed: “The FTC’s case is based on a market identified by two companies and two products, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. If you consider the global market, Sony has 70% of the market and we have 30%. So the first thing that What the judge will have to decide is whether the FTC’s lawsuit is a case that will promote competition or a case that will protect the larger competitor from competition.”

Obviously these numbers are only indicativesince if taken literally they would exclude all the rest of the gaming market, including Nintendo which is currently the company that sells the most consoles.

PlayStation continues to dominate according to Xbox

Smith also talked about the number of exclusive games published by PlayStation compared to Xbox. Citing 286 PlayStation-exclusive games to Xbox’s 59, Smith says he doesn’t think the jump from 59 to 60 poses a danger to the competition.

“The administrative judge will therefore have to decide whether the passage from 59 to 60 represents a danger to competition such as to prevent the progress of the project,” he said Smith.

Microsoft also accused the FTC of ignoring Call of Duty proposals.