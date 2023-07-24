Through Amazon Italy booking is now available PlayStation Controller Accesswhich will be available from December 6, 2023. The price is €89.99. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

It’s about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price. It means that you will pay the lowest price that appears on Amazon for this product between the time of your pre-order and the time of shipment. You will not have to follow the price trend and you will not have to redo the order in case of new discounts. The reservation is free and can be canceled at any time before shipping at no cost.

The PlayStation Controller Access set Includes the controller, a USB cable, 8 button cushion covers (attached to the controller), 4 flat button covers, and 4 curved button covers. It is a controller that optimizes accessibility and is “designed to adapt to disabilities and make the game more pleasant and less tiring.”