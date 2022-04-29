Sony resolves one of the most commented questions in recent days and reassures users who have these vouchers.

Since PlayStation confirmed the existence of its new PS Plus, the Doubts They’ve flown all over the net. And while the company has taken it upon itself to address some of the most pressing questions, it was to be expected that the community would continue to encounter situations that required an answer by Sony. This is the case with the latest player discovery: PS Plus and PS Now cards cannot be redeemed on PlayStation devices.

If we are already members of PS Plus or PS Now, we will be able to redeem the codes after the launch of the new serviceThis will have alerted all players who have any saved codes, but PlayStation reassures us with new information. Indeed, the exchange of these cards has been blocked, but they are still valid to be used after the launch of the new subscription model. As they explain in their Web pagea detail indicated by the user Wario64this situation changes depending on the user who wants to sign up for the service.

“If you are not a member of the service for which the card is intended, you can redeem it using PS4, PS5, Web and the Mobile App. […] Yes currently you have a subscription to PS Plus or PS Nowdue to the changes we are making to the service for launch, you will not be able to redeem the card code for that service until your existing membership expires and is deactivated, or after the launch of the new PS Plus in your region, whichever comes first. Please be assured that your card code is still valid“.

This lock also affects the possibility of extending our subscription to the current PS Plus or PS Now services, so PlayStation tells us that we will have to wait for launch of the new service to perform this action. This is one of the many questions that the company has resolved in recent days, added to questions about how to change subscriptions, payment dates and more.

In this way, we will have to wait for the premiere of the new PS Plus, scheduled for the June 22 in Europe, if we want to redeem the codes we saved. Until then, we can continue to enjoy the benefits of the current service, which has already confirmed the three May games with a football surprise.

