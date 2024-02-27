













Hermen Hulst assures that PlayStation Studios is at a moment where they should have stopped to evaluate how they work. All to be able to continue delivering the narrative experiences to which we are accustomed. As part of this evaluation, they decided that some projects, at different stages of development, will not continue.

Hulst's statement does not specifically talk about what these canceled games are. However, some reports have already revealed a couple. One of them was a new multiplayer IP from London Studios. Another was a game as a service within the universe Twisted Metaldeveloped by Firesprite.

Probably over time it will be revealed which and how many games PlayStation decided to stop. Although several rumors suggest that they are some of the multiple games as a service they were working on. Do you think it was a good decision?

What do we know about other games from PlayStation studios?

Currently PlayStation remains quite secretive with the work of its first party studios. For now we only officially know the arrival of wolverine from Insomniac, which was leaked that plans its release for sometime in 2026. Outside of this game, we don't know anything.

As if that were not enough, they recently shared the news that They won't have any games from an established franchise until at least March 2025. Although this still leaves the doors open for new IPs, these cancellations make us think that perhaps there will be nothing in that field either. Will it be a bad time for the company?

