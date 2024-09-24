After months of rumors, during today’s State of Play, it has been confirmed Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for the PlayStation 5 and PC. This remaster will be available on October 31, 2024. Those who already own the PS4 and PC versions will be able to access this enhanced version by paying only $9.99.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will feature a number of visual and technical improvements that take this title to the level of what is seen in Horizon Forbidden West. Likewise, over 10 hours of content has been re-recorded to enhance the player experience, as well as new motion capture and countless graphical improvements. The remaster is being handled by Nixxes, who have been in charge of the PC ports of multiple PlayStation games. This version will also feature The Frozen Wilds expansion already included.

The remaster will feature support for Tempest 3D Audio Tech, providing a higher-order ambisonic playback experience, and Atmos for an immersive soundscape. This version will make use of the DualSense, A custom haptic feature has been incorporated throughout the game, providing tactile feedback that increases immersion. Additionally, a new optional accessibility feature has been introduced that uses sound and haptic feedback to notify players about interactive elements, such as objects that were previously only indicated visually.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will have native support for PlayStation 5 ProThis includes a variety of graphical features that have been enhanced to take advantage of the console’s power, while delivering ultra-high fidelity at ultra-fast frame rates. Meanwhile, the PC version will feature support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.1 with frame rate matching.

The game will be available for $49.99. Those who already have Horizon Zero Dawn For PS4 and PC, you can access these improvements by paying just $9.99. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered It will be available on October 31, 2024.

Via: State of Play.