In recent days, many video game companies have given their respective financial reports, all so that investors can learn about the performance of large corporate entities. And now, PlayStation It has already confirmed its number of sales to the general public, with scattered results that may not be all that positive.

The first thing that was shown was the total sales in terms of devices PS5reaching a total of 21.7 million units throughout the world. And even if it’s an improvement over your last financial report, it’s not a huge difference. This is because on the last occasion they held 20 million consoles distributedso the progress is not much.

Regarding income, these have decreased by two%. Although the sale of network hardware and services such as PSPlus have grown, all this happens to affect the distribution of hardware. Have been sold 47.1 million of games of PS4 Y PS5 in the quarter, being 16.5 less thanthat the results presented in the report that Sony gave three months ago.

Within this framework, it is reported that 6.4 million of these titles are first party. Even so, the data is lower than that recorded in the same period last year, given that they sold 10.5 million own games. Secondly, 79% of sales have been digital versionsa percentage that increased compared to the previous record with 71%.

In turn, it has been confirmed 47.3 million of subscribers of PSPlus as of June 31, 2022.

editor’s note: Like Xbox, PlayStation seems to have a financial problem too, this may be due to inflation factors and that the new PS Plus could take the spotlight. Although things may change in the coming months, because in a couple of months one of Sony’s stars arrives, God of War Ragnarok.

Via: Sony