GamesIndustry.biz had the opportunity to interview the manager of Playstation Studiosas well as developers of Firewalk and Probably Monsterson the question of 10 live service games in development, delving into the question of the variety of game genres, since they don’t aim to just make copies of Fortnite and Destiny.

In less than 18 months, Sony has announced the acquisition of at least 3 teams that all appear to be dedicated to live service game development. There are 10 of them currently in development and due for release in the near future, in a major effort by PlayStation Studios to try to offer greater variety of genres and experiences game compared to the now classic game types of Sony first parties, usually based on the narrative single player with a cinematic cut.

Hermen Hulstthe head of Worldwide Studios, however, wanted to clarify how there are many nuances that can be applied to the idea of ​​live service, and that the projects in development therefore belong to different genres: “We realize the competitive environment that exists It’s the momentum and time investment that these games require from players,” Hulst said, “we want to deliver games of the highest quality.”

“There is a risk, when we talk about live services in a generic way, that we can think of a single genre or a single business model,” he further explained. “PlayStation Studios is engaged in many varieties of games that could be defined as live services, but spanning different genres, different organizations in terms of content release and different sizes. We are also creating games for different audiences and I feel quite sure, looking back on our past productions, on the ability to create worlds and stories that will appeal to PlayStation fans.

In essence, as reported in the GamesIndustry.biz article, it will not be various copies of Fortnite and Destiny, but will embrace different and various types of games. For the rest, the developers of Firewalk and ProbablyMonsters have reported that theacquisition by Sony it allowed them to enter a network of interconnected acquaintances and therefore be able to develop games also counting on the support of the other PlayStation Studios.

It is also confirmed that these live service games will release at the same time on both PS5 and PC, according to the new organization decided for this type of securities. Among the already known games that fall into this catalog is the multiplayer title of The Last of Us.