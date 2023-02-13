Yesterday a special edition of the Super Bowl, game that brought us some noteworthy surprises, especially in advances of great movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash. However, PlayStation raised the expectations of his fans days before, but apparently it was a disappointment that left them stumped.

The brand in its division of Canada promoted the announcement on their networks, telling fans that they should tune in to the game to see something that was going to be related to God of War Ragnarok. This made us think that a DLC would be announced, something that in the end did not happen to the misfortune of many.

As is, what was shown was one more video of Live From PS5, same in which we can see a kind of newscast that tells us that Kratos and son must defend the stadium from the monsters. To this are added more games like Grand Touring and Final Fantasy, as if they were real life events.

The only positive for some players regarding these commercials is that it has been confirmed that spider-man 2 It is still in development for a console release later this year. And also the clue of what could be a new Uncharted. But build expectations for the Super Bowl No.It wasn’t a good idea, it wouldn’t have mattered just to release the video and that’s it, without warning.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, a good way to waste people’s time, hopefully Sony will hold a video game event soon, because it is lagging behind compared to Nintendo and Microsoft.