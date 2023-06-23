Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a very special collaboration between Playstation And Pasta Garofalo. From today it will be possible to find it in all participating supermarkets a special Limited Edition of the traditional Neapolitan pasta, whose shape will be inspired by the PlayStation symbols. The recommended retail price is €1.59.

June 24th and 25th at ALDENTE PastaBar Cordusio in Milan it will be possible to try exclusive dishes created using this new pasta format. But that’s not all. In fact, to celebrate this collaboration, it was held the #PlayYourPasta competition which will allow us to buy a PS5 console and an annual supply of Pasta Garofalo. You will find all the details inside the dedicated site.

Let’s find out together all the initiatives designed for the collaboration with Pasta Garofalo thanks to the press release issued by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“Play Your Pasta” was born from the collaboration between SIE Italia and Pasta Garofalo A partnership created to celebrate creativity and the pleasure of sharing, which has led to the creation of an exclusive limited edition format of Pasta Garofalo inspired by the iconic PlayStation symbols Sony Interactive Entertainment Italy is pleased to announce the birth of a partnerships with Pasta Garofalohistoric brand founded in 1789 in Gragnano, in the province of Naplesa leading brand in the sector for years of the production of pasta. The meeting between the two companies led to the creation of “Play your Pasta”, a special limited edition pasta format inspired by iconic PlayStation® shapes, presented in a lively and attractive packaging. The famous icons thus become the protagonists of tasty recipes. A format to be discovered, perfect for transforming lunches and dinners with family and friends into pleasant moments of play and light-heartedness A partnership, the one between SIE Italia and Pasta Garofalo, which symbolizes the junction point between gaming and gastronomy, taste and entertainment, to celebrate the pleasure of sharing, both at the table and in moments of videogame entertainment. Moreover on June 24th and 25th, at ALDENTE PastaBar Cordusio in Milangamers, enthusiasts and pasta lovers will have the opportunity to savor tasty dishes prepared exclusively with the new format. In support of this extraordinary collaboration, the #PlayYourPasta contest with a dedicated websitewhich starting from 21 June invites users to join forces to answer the quizzes dedicated to the world of pasta and gaming, try to win one of the many prizes signed by Garofalo and PlayStation®, participate in the final draw for a console PS5® and an annual supply of 20Kg of Pasta Garofalo. To have a better chance of being extracted, you can transform yourself into creator and participate in the Instagram contests #PlayYourPasta. Just take a photo that brings together the world of Pasta Garofalo and PlayStation®, upload it to your feed and make it public together with the hashtag #PlayYourPasta, #pastagarofalo and tagging @pastagarofaloit @playstationit Because, after all, even there Pasta is a game to play together! Sony Interactive Entertainment

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment