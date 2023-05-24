According to the words of Jim Ryan, the boss of Sony Computer Entertainment, the cloud will play a leading role in the future of Playstationwhich has gods “interesting and rather aggressive” plans to accelerate its growth in this sector.

As reported by Tom Warren of The Verge, these statements come from the presentation that took place tonight for Sony shareholders focused on the gaming division, where we also learned that 12 live service games for PS5 are in development and investments are increasing for the creation of new IPs.

“The cloud will be key in allowing us… to capitalize on the mobility trend. We have some pretty exciting and pretty aggressive plans to accelerate our initiatives in the cloud space as they roll out over the next few months,” said Ryan.

As we know Sony currently offers a cloud gaming service integrated into the subscription Playstation Plus Premium which allows you to enjoy a limited selection of games, but from Ryan’s words it would seem that in the near future (he’s talking about months) there will be some important news in this area.

The SIE boss didn’t add any other details on the matter, but it’s worth mentioning that the company has created Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Future Technology Group (FTG), a division that aims to lead the “cloud gaming revolution”, with the idea of ​​bringing “console-quality video games to any device”.