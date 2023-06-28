Sony Playstation is investing in cloud gaming and he expects this technology to become marketable, but not for several years. Indeed, according to Jim Ryan the golden age of the cloud will be between 2025 and 2035.

This is at least what the SIE boss reported during a deposition in the context of the legal dispute between the US FTC and Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, where among other things he also declared that Nintendo Switch is not a direct rival of PlayStation and Xbox, that Xbox Game Pass is not appreciated by the unanimity of publishers and that the exclusivity of Redfall and Starfield does not threaten competition in the console market.

In this specific case Ryan revealed that PlayStation Now, Sony’s old streaming service, had a subscriber base of three million users before the service was incorporated into PlayStation Plus Premium. He also added that Sony is making big investments in the cloud gaming as it predicts that this technology will play a vital role in the market in the future.

“Cloud technology will become a significant component of how gamers access games between 2025 and 2035. We are making significant investments in the cloud in anticipation of it becoming a very significant way of how gamers access games.”

As proof of Ryan’s claims, a few weeks ago Sony began testing cloud streaming of PS5 games as a feature included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. Also, in a presentation to shareholders in late May, the SIE boss said Sony has “interesting and quite aggressive” plans to accelerate its growth in the cloud sector.

In any case, Ryan’s statements are interesting in the context of the lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC, but also with regard to the verdict of the English CMA, which rejected the acquisition of Activision Blizzard precisely due to the risks of competitiveness in the market of the cloud.