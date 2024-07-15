Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the lineup of titles for the ChinaJoy 2024which will take place from 26th to 29th July in Shanghai, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

PlayStation China Hero Project

AI-LIMIT (CE-Asia / SenseGames)

AWAKEN: Astral Blade (ESDigital Games / Dark Pigeon Games)

Convallaria (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Loong Force)

Daba: Land of Water Scar (Dark Star)

EVOTINCTION (Astrolabe Games / Spikewave Games)

EXILEDGE (Enigmatrix)

First Party

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI)

Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studio)

Horizon Forbidden West (GuerrillaGames)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Third Party

EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment / FromSoftware)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK)

Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Crafts & Meister)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft / Ubisoft Quebec)

Infinity Nikki (Infold Games / Papergames)

Let’s School (PM Studios / Pathea Games)

NBA 2K (2K / Visual Concepts)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)

Rusty Rabbit (NetEase Games / NITRO PLUS)

Strinova (iDreamSky)

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Dimps Corporation)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco Entertainment / ZOC / Monkeycraft)

Wuthering Waves (KuroGames)

Furthermore, KOEI TECMO GAMES announced that Tomohiko Shoproducer of DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINwill be present at the event to present the title with new gameplay.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu