PlayStation China Hero Project continues to expand and has now revealed three games coming to PS5. Here are the trailers and everything we know about them.
Tomorrow, July 26th, the PlayStation China Hero Projectthe Chinese event supported by Sony during which the new games in development with the support of the Tokyo company. Three new titles have already been confirmed that will find space during the show.
Let’s look at the announcements and the trailer of these new projects.
Project: Jinyiwei, an action role-playing game
Project: Jinyiwei is an action role-playing game developed by the Liyou team at CangMo Game Entertainment. It takes us to the end of the Ming Dynasty and puts us in the shoes of a character who gets caught up in a conspiracy. With the help of various characters, he gradually transforms from a lone warrior to a responsible knight. Players will then be introduced to various martial arts concepts and the game system aims to offer fluid gameplay, with exciting battles in which you must not only attack but also counter the enemy’s moves blow after blow. The work also promises an “engaging story and interactive experience”
The game is scheduled for PlayStation 5. You can see the trailer above, and an additional presentation will be coming in the next few days.
Unending Dawn, an action role-playing game for consoles and mobile
There official description of Unending Dawn reads: “From the deep darkness beyond reality, intangible beings emerge and strange colors crawl across the sky, filling the land with malice and taboo. Civilizations built on layers of history, faiths woven from lies, all that mortals pride themselves on, crumbled into ruins on the day of the “Endless Dawn.” Yet some walk the Path of Cognition, unreachable by ordinary folk, bearing the curse of the color that will ultimately destroy them, guarding the hope that sustains the world’s existence. Color is both the source of danger and the genesis of hope. Which will you choose: the red of war, the blue of eternity, or the gold of fate? Hope remains, and the flame of faith burns everlastingly.”
Unending Dawn is scheduled for PlayStation 5, iOS and Android. Again, a second presentation is planned for the next few days.
Let’s remember that PlayStation has announced its lineup for ChinaJoy 2024: let’s see the list of games.
