PlayStation China Hero Project continues to expand and has now revealed three games coming to PS5. Here are the trailers and everything we know about them.

Tomorrow, July 26th, the PlayStation China Hero Projectthe Chinese event supported by Sony during which the new games in development with the support of the Tokyo company. Three new titles have already been confirmed that will find space during the show. Let’s look at the announcements and the trailer of these new projects.

Loulan, a single player action adventure Loulan is a single-player action-adventure game developed by ChillyRoom. Players will take on the role of a guard, using their unique abilities to explore and solve puzzles, challenge themselves with realistic fightingdefeat powerful enemies and fight “against one’s destiny”. The Loulan logo This title is expected for PlayStation 5. There is no trailer available at the moment: the full announcement will take place between July 26 and 29.

Project: Jinyiwei, an action role-playing game Project: Jinyiwei is an action role-playing game developed by the Liyou team at CangMo Game Entertainment. It takes us to the end of the Ming Dynasty and puts us in the shoes of a character who gets caught up in a conspiracy. With the help of various characters, he gradually transforms from a lone warrior to a responsible knight. Players will then be introduced to various martial arts concepts and the game system aims to offer fluid gameplay, with exciting battles in which you must not only attack but also counter the enemy’s moves blow after blow. The work also promises an “engaging story and interactive experience” The game is scheduled for PlayStation 5. You can see the trailer above, and an additional presentation will be coming in the next few days.