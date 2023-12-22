













PlayStation changes its mind and returns digital content to users









Sony noted that it has just updated its licensing agreement with Warner Bros. which owns Discovery so that all the content that had been purchased can be accessible to users of PlayStation for at least 30 more months, that is, 2 and a half years.

Likewise, also on the official Sony site where this information was revealed, it is clarified that the Discovery content that was going to be removed from digital stores on December 31 will no longer occur. “We appreciate your support and feedback”declared the Japanese company.

Source: PlayStation

It is worth noting that an email had been sent to users informing them that Discovery content would be inaccessible from January 2024, despite the fact that it was content that had already been paid for.

This situation reminded many people of the issue that they do not own the digital content they buy online, ultimately it is about rent.

We also recommend: PlayStation: Steam sales of Horizon, God of War and more games filtered; there are very poor pitches

What happens to PlayStation digital games?

It's worth noting that the recent controversy surrounding digital content purchased through the PlayStation Store was related to Discovery television shows which were going to disappear from the store and no longer be watched even though fans had already spent money on them, but this was because of the licensing agreements between both parties.

Although the topic of video games is not different, it has some similar nuances, since the digital video games that you buy through the PS Store must be verified from time to time by an Internet connection for them to work. What usually happens is that a game may disappear from a store, but you can still download and play it without problems.

Almost all digital content has some kind of minimal DRM in which the user is required to connect to the Internet in order to use it. These are details that should remind us of the value of a physical game and the user agreements of digital video games.

What do you think of this situation? Follow the conversation through our Discord.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)