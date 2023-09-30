













While speaking about Ryan’s retirement he highlighted his leadership in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is after said comment that he highlighted the work done by Sony Interactive Entertainment or SIE in that difficult period.

According to Yoshida, who has governed the destinies of Sony since April 2018 ‘that extraordinary achievement achieved by the entire SIE team was built steadily and PS5 is on track to become the company’s most successful console yet’.

Later, this executive highlighted ‘I am immensely grateful to Jim for all his achievements’ and showed his respect for the decision he made. That’s why they came to a few decisions.

Kenichiro Yoshida’s comments are in relation to the current sales rate of the PS5. Two weeks after the launch of the console, which was on November 19, 2020, Sony shared encouraging figures.

This platform had the largest launch of a PlayStation system in its history; It surpassed the 2.1 million PS4 that it obtained in the same period but in 2013. Sales have greatly favored the console.

The PS5 reached 20 million units on May 31, 2022, and in July 2023 it exceeded 40 million. Although sales suffered a lot during the pandemic years, they are recovering and the numbers reveal it.

Now it will be Hiroki Totoki’s turn to run PlayStation’s business as successor to Jim Ryan, who plans to retire in March 2024. That will coincide with the end of Sony’s fiscal year, which ends on March 31.

