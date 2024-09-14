This does not exclude expansion into other territories, but these will continue to have a different and likely lesser importance than machines purely dedicated to video games, for Sony.

Nishino reiterated that Sony’s will is to continue to develop PC titles but the idea seems to remain the same: to still give priority to PlayStation consoles, which remain the main element of the company’s business.

Hideaki Nishino, Co-CEO of Sony PlayStation together with Hermen Hulst, recently explained, in an interview published by Nikkei, that the company’s idea is to continue to use the PC as an important element to expand the audience and its market, but that the consoles still remain the core of the business at the center of attention.

Mobile and PC are important, but not as much as PlayStation consoles

In his speech, Sony PlayStation co-CEO also includes platforms mobilewhich represent another area in which the company intends to invest more in the future, but always keeping the PlayStation machines at the centre of attention.

“I think with mobile phones, there are a lot of games with ads and PCs are difficult to set up,” Nishino said, simplifying the matter a bit, while “With PlayStation, you can experience the content you purchased as soon as you turn it on.”

THE’immediacy of the console is more in line with what Sony wants to achieve with its products, evidently: “We are trying to increase our overall share of the video game market by developing content for PC as well,” Nishino said clearly, adding however that “There is no doubt that home consoles will be the core of our business, but by offering titles for platforms other than home consoles, we will reach a wider range of customers.”

In essence, it’s nothing more than a reiteration of the strategy Sony has adopted so far, with live service multiplayer games launching simultaneously on PC and classic single player titles that are instead destined to arrive later than consoles, at least so far.