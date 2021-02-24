The CEO of Playstation, Jim ryan, apologized for the lack of stock of Playstation 5 consoles around the world, and explained that in part the reason is due to the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “All I can say is that we are working as hard as we can”, he explained in an interview to the British magazine GQ.

” PS5 got off to a ‘pretty decent’ start considering the pandemic. I know there were people who wanted a PS5 and couldn’t find it, we are very sorry for that and are obviously grateful that the demand has been as strong as it is ”explained the manager of the Sony console.

The out-of-stock situation is a global problem that affects all gaming, not just consoles: Nvidia, the video card manufacturer, for example, is out of stock of GPU (Graphic Processing Unit) which makes it almost impossible to get one.

And Ryan explained it in those terms, even beyond the video game industry: ” A very visible example is the difficulties in the semiconductor market. You know, whether it’s cars, smartphones, PCs, or game consoles, the problems in all of those areas are widely documented. We had to move to a distribution model that is completely online and that’s something we’ve never had to do before. And finally, the level of demand for PlayStation 5. So, you know, it’s all of those things combined. ”

Jim Ryan, CEO of Playstation, interviewed by GQ. Photo Sony

The situation to get consoles is very complicated, and in Argentina, for example, it does not improve. Major strings, for example, do not return results when searched.

PSVR 2: the new virtual reality headset

In addition, Ryan announced that Playstation 5 will have a virtual reality system, accompanied by a new driver with the key features of DualSense, although it will not hit the market this year.

It would thus be the successor to the PlayStation VR helmet for PS4, and with which players “will feel a greater sense of presence and They will “immerse” even more in their game worlds once they put on the new helmet, “says the company.

This system was designed for the PS5, a console that will be attached with a single cable to simplify installation and use, as the company explains on the PlayStation blog. It will also have a new controller that will incorporate some of the key features of the DualSense controller.

Sony has assured that “there is still a lot of development in progress”, and for that reason it has already announced that this virtual reality system will not be ready by 2021.

Sony did not disclose the name or what this accessory will look like, but Nishino did make it clear that, unlike PlayStation VR, which used the PS3 PlayStation Move motion controllers, it will have its own controller.

“One of the innovations that we are excited about is our new virtual reality controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found on DualSense wireless control, along with a focus on great ergonomics, ”they explained.

SL