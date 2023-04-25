In recent years Sony has been able to release a number of hugely commercially successful big AAA games. Obviously it’s not a matter of luck, but of a large number of factors that add up together, from having many teams full of skilled developers to being able to develop interesting IPs. Moreover, the merit is also of the fact that many projects they actually come deleted. To reveal it is Shuhei Yoshida.

Talking with The GuardianShuhei Yoshida said that “PlayStation welcomes new ideas and many of them fail. We create a prototype, evaluate it, decide whether to spend more time and resources or just stop. We really cancel a lot of games. I usually try to convince the developers that I’m trying to save them from getting stuck on this project.”

“We tend to work with people who have strong ideas, we love these people, so try to change or stop their projects it’s really tough. In this industry all that matters is talent. I tried to help them as much as I could.”

Clearly Yoshida refers first of all to projects that have never really seen the light of day. There is no mention of canceling sequels or even games that have already been announced, although obviously this can also happen.

Shuhei Yoshida also said that a future dominated by live service games would be “boring”.