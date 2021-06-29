Housemarque becomes part of the PlayStation Studios family after a long collaborative relationship.

Acquisitions are the order of the day in the world of video games after the pandemic, and after a 2020 in which both Xbox and Nintendo bought studios, I was wondering that PlayStation did not do the same. Well, the director of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, has announced the purchase of Housemarque, the Finnish studio with which they have kept a close relationship throughout the past generation, and authors of Returnal, one of the great exclusives of PlayStation 5 in his first year of life.

** News in development.

