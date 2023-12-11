The Christmas season has finally arrived, and that means that some video game companies are giving away things to the people who have followed them all year long, whether in the form of video games or Epic Games, or simply with details that help personalize the users' account. This last case is happening with PlayStation, since they bring the most interesting avatars.

As reported, with a code that can be used in the PSN of PS4 or PS5users will be able to personalize the account with one of the avatars that are made available, this with illustrations of Final Fantasy, Assassin's Creed, Ghost of Tsushima, The Division, and others. And for that, they only have to enter the password mentioned above to make the profile image change, something that followers will not want to miss.

This is the key: DGNJ-4J45-6DQB

To be able to use it, you just have to enter the official store of PlayStation, go to the redeem code section and insert it, once the process is done the player will be awarded five avatars. Whether you want to change it immediately or you simply want to save them for later. It might even be time to include Cloud Strifesince the output of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It's two months away from arriving.

Via: PlayStation

Editor's note: The illustrations of the characters are nice, and it is very strange to see the combination between Sony, Square Enix and Ubisoft. Still, it is appreciated to have these options to change the profile image you have on your PlayStation account.