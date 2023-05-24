Sony has “fairly interesting and quite aggressive plans” for cloud gaming, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has teased.

Details of this initiative were teased by Ryan last night as part of Sony’s latest financial results briefing, though the exec declined to reveal specifics.

Ryan did however say that cloud gaming would be “fundamental” to allow Sony to “exploit that trend of mobility”.

PlayStation lays out its game schedule for 2022 and 2023.

As for when we’ll hear more, Sony said these plans would “unfold over the course of the coming months.”

Last month, reports surfaced suggesting Sony was planning a cloud gaming push that potentially involved new hardware, with The Verge suggesting such an effort was being mounted after spotting a string of new job roles that appeared to be attached.

Ryan’s comments now that Sony wants to exploit “mobility” – perhaps with an eye on Switch’s success – could potentially point to a new cloud-powered handheld.

Elsewhere in Sony’s financial report, PlayStation promised “two or more” major releases every year from its own group of internal studios “covering every major genre”, constituting a “mix of single-player and live services” and a “balance of big franchises and new IP”.

Sony has a dozen live service games in development, Ryan said.

A graph published by Sony shows the balance of investment it is placing on new IP, growing from 20 percent of its overall investment among PlayStation Studios in 2019, to 50 percent by 2025.

PC is also a growing part of PlayStation’s business model, with a sharp rise in PC game sales expected this year thanks to the success of Spider-Man Remastered and The Last of Us Part 1.

Expect to hear much more about Sony’s upcoming PlayStation plans in its latest showcase event – coming at 9pm UK time tonight. Eurogamer will be reporting live.