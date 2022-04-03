Jim Ryan, president of SIE, has spoken about the company’s future moves in his latest podcast.

It’s been a very busy few months for PlayStation. This past month, the company welcomed Haven Studios, the development team led by Jade Raymondand just a couple of months before, Sony surprised the industry with the purchase of Bungie for 3,600 million dollars, the studio responsible for icons such as Halo and Destiny.

Even though Jim Ryanpresident of Sony Interactive Entertainment, already warned after the acquisition of Bungie, the manager has insisted again since the last playstation podcastechoed VGC: the company is “growing through acquisitionsand they plan to do more of them. “This is leading us into a virtuous cycle where success begets success,” Ryan explained.

The director already made reference to this “virtuous cycle” following the introduction of the new PS Plus Extra and Premium service. This on-demand game service will not include launch games from PlayStation Studios, a decision that seeks to protect this virtuous cycle, according to Jim Ryan. Speaking on the podcast, Ryan has once again defended this decision by appealing to the quality of the company’s games.

Gamers tell us this is what they really expect from PlayStationJim Ryan, President of SIE“The games we make are getting bigger: they are getting better, they are getting more beautiful, they are getting richer, the narrative is getting stronger. It’s great and gamers tell us this is what they really expect from PlayStationRyan noted. “Putting these games on a subscription service immediately after release would break this virtuous cycle and we could not invest in the way we can do it today”. Ryan recalled that this is an approach that has worked for them for many years and for this reason, they will continue betting on it. About these acquisitions and what we can expect from the company in the future, he spoke Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, promising more single-player games.

