













PlayStation boss assures that they will bet more on games as a service | EarthGamer

The interview was with Games Industry.biz. The executive revealed that PlayStation is looking to expand beyond the single-player experiences that have given them so much success. Now his goal will be to create games as a service that manage to deliver the stories and quality that fans of the brand love.

‘We understand the very competitive environment out there. As well as the time and investment for players that games as a service represent. That is why we want to deliver titles of the best quality. We’re doing a variety of these titles with different genres, different release schedules, and different scales.”. Hermen Hulst assured.

This news is not surprising. After all, PlayStation had already revealed its aspirations to create games as a service in the past. In fact, they assured that they would have 12 of these experiences by 2025. The acquisition of their new studios indicates that they will keep their promise. What do you think of this approach for the company?

What are games as a service that PlayStation wants to explore?

Games as a Service are experiences that keep players coming back for more. They do this by releasing new story content, new maps, or more items over time. A couple of well-known examples of this model are Fortnite and Destiny 2.

Source: Bungie

While some have been very well received and have found success, others have arrived only to disappear a few months later. So PlayStation’s bet could be considered a bit risky. Now we just have to wait for their first titles of this type to arrive, to give us an idea of ​​what to expect. Do you think the strategy works for them?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.