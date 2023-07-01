













PlayStation blocked Roblox because it could put young audiences at risk | EarthGamer







Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation commented that they are very careful with younger audiences. This is because a very important part of its market is children. So they don’t want to expose them to something that could exploit them, like Roblox would be.

Throughout its existence, Roblox has been in the midst of many controversies many times. Mainly because their moderators do not detect potentially harmful content in time. Not to mention, some experiences encourage kids to spend real money.

We recommend you: And where are the parents? They accuse Roblox of not offering a safe environment for children

Even though Roblox is out of PlayStation for now, Jim Ryan said that they have assessed the situation. In fact, they are already in talks with their creators so that they enter the platform. So it’s only a matter of time to see them there.

What problems has Roblox had that kept it off PlayStation?

PlayStation’s fear regarding Roblox is not unjustified. Over the years it has been involved in various controversies. In fact, in 2021, an investigation was published that revealed that children who played were very prone to exploitation and sexual harassment.

Source: Roblox Corporation

There was also a case where a 24-year-old player abused a 12-year-old. However, the only punishment the people behind gave him was to deny him access to Roblox. In addition, there are already several cases of children spending their parents’ money due to the ease with which they can make in-game purchases.. Now do you see what Jim Ryan meant?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 36 times, 36 visits today)