For those video game lovers who just “devour them”, Garofalo and PlayStation have decided to create an original collaboration: born PlayYourPastaa limited edition pasta that incorporates the 4 PlayStation symbols and can be found in supermarkets throughout Italy.

The initiative, as reported in an official press release, aims to “celebrate creativity and the pleasure of sharing” through a new pasta format and a rich prize competition.

In fact, the PlayYourPasta official site and its competition: each of us will be able win twice! For the first time with a weekly drawing, an “instant win” which will allow you to win a gift card worth 20 euros from the PlayStation Store or a box of Garofalo products.

The final draw, on the other hand, will put two truly… greedy prizes on the plate! On the one hand we have a supply of 20 kg of Garofalo pasta and, on the PlayStation side, a PS5.

How to apply for an award? We’ll have to answer a series of questions that will require the help of the whole family: finally the pasta expert grandmother and the gamer nephew will be able to team up for a single goal.

The first of the 4 weekly question rounds is already available on the PlayYourPasta siteall you have to do is sign up using your name, surname and date of birth or directly with your Google account: in the mouth of… rigatone!