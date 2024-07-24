PlayStation has just announced that this week it will begin releasing a beta of an update that it has on the way. Select players will have the opportunity to test out its new changes to improve the experience on PS5 before anyone else.

One of the new features of this update is that will allow more customization for the use of 3D audio. This allows PlayStation 5 users to create profiles for the different audio devices they have connected, allowing them to get the most out of their games and feel more immersed.

Another improvement is the addition of more settings for the remote play. We will now be able to control which of the console users will have access to this feature. This would work if you wanted to allow visitors to play your PS5 remotely or if you wanted to limit someone’s play time. It could be useful for those with little ones at home.

Source: Twitter.

We recommend you: The new Astro Bot game will be short and promises better visual presentation

Finally, the update will feature a new feature exclusive to the PlayStation 5 slim models: adaptive charging. This will change the charge levels that the controllers we connect receive, depending on the battery they have left. That is, if they have little left, they will receive much more energy than if they still have one or two lines.

When is this PlayStation update coming?

As we mentioned, the beta phase of this update will be available starting this week for randomly selected users. But don’t worry, as PlayStation has assured that all users will have it later.

These betas usually come out fairly close to their release. Often the update arrives a little less than a month before the release for the rest of the users. So maybe by September everyone will have it.What do you think of their new products?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.