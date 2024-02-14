













It should be noted that this does not necessarily mean that there will be no games from PlayStation's first-party studios. Only if they arrive, they will be new intellectual properties. Although we must admit that there is a lack of communication about what we can expect in the future.

The head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hiroki Totoki, assured that there are large projects currently in development. However, they also said they expect their software sales to decline within the next fiscal year.. For this reason, they evaluate new ways to increase the profitability of their products.

While official announcements are made about new games for PlayStation 5, fans have nothing left to do but wait. Hopefully the higher-ups will share their plans to generate more interest from audiences and assure them that the investment in their console was worth it.

What else did PlayStation say?

Within the same report it was announced that PlayStation 5 is not meeting Sony's sales expectations. Due to this, the company assured that the console has already entered the final phase of its life cycle. Which could mean that they are already thinking about their successor.

Of course this does not mean that this will be its last year, but within the next few years we may hear about the PS6. Which would be in line with past generations of consoles that lasted between 6 and 7 years. With these calculations it will probably be in 2027 when the next one begins.

