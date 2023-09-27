













PlayStation announces that Jim Ryan is retiring from 2024 | TierraGamer









In the statement, some words from Jim Ryan himself were shared that say the following: ‘After 30 years, I made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I jumped at the opportunity to have a job I love at a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I find it increasingly difficult to live in Europe and work in North America‘.

Ryan also said he is grateful to have created products that touched the lives of millions of PlayStation fans. In addition, he mentioned Shuhei Yoshida and thanked him for the opportunity and the trust he placed in him. Finally he said that he was very optimistic about the future of the brand.

For his part, his successor Hiroki Totoki said he would work closely with Ryan before his departure. All to ensure that PlayStation’s success is maintained for years to come. Especially because it is an important piece within Sony’s business. Did you expect this game?

