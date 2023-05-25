Sony has just announced a new handheld gaming device, codenamed Project Q, which will let you stream games from your PS5.

The handheld will launch later this year, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced tonight during Sony’s bumper PlayStation Showcase event.

A teaser trailer for the device showed a Switch-like design with a tablet-like eight-inch screen bookended by two controller halves.

Sony unveils PlayStation 5’s Project Q handheld device.

“Innovation is our passion, and that applies to not just what games you play, but how you play them,” Ryan said. “Later this year we will launch a device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 over Wi-Fi.

“Internally known as Project Q, it has an eight-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller. We look forward to sharing more information in the near future.”

Games must be installed on your PS5, and PSVR games will not be supported.

Just this morning, Ryan hinted at the device to investors, saying that the then-unannounced Project Q was part of a “fairly interesting and quite aggressive” cloud gaming plan that would be “fundamental” to Sony being able to “exploit that trend of mobility”.

PlayStation also revealed a pair of official wireless earbuds.