Sony PlayStation announced the arrival of Passkeys, an alternative and safe option to play safely with your console. The article, published by Ryan KingSenior Director and person in charge of Platform Experience, explains what these Passkeys are and how they will work.

“The PlayStation community is made up of incredible players who are critical to our success at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Each individual player's account and associated identity across PlayStation platforms is a central and fundamental aspect that unlocks access to all the incredible experiences PlayStation has to offer. Purchasing titles, accessing media and services, connecting with friends, competitive matchmaking, personalized experiences, and earned in-game trophies all depend on a player's identity. Recognizing how valuable that identity is to each individual, we have continually improved the ways players can enrich it to ensure PlayStation continues to be the 'Best Place to Play'.”

What are Passkeys?

The Passkeys they are digital credentials automatically generated using encryption. This modern alternative to passwords provides users with the ability to access platforms and devices with a unique Passkey for each online service. It lets you log in to your account without a password, instead using the same convenient unlock method found on mobile screens, such as fingerprint, face scan or PIN.

Fraud resistant, Passkeys adhere to standards Fast Identity Online (FIDO) established by FIDO Alliance, an organization of which the Sony Group is proudly a part. The FIDO Alliance is a global authentication standards organization that is committed to reducing the world's reliance on passwords by promoting development, use and the compliance to standards state-of-the-art for authentication across a wide range of devices and platforms.

How can I activate a Passkey?

You can set a passkey in the safety section Account Management settings on your PS5, PS4, computer, or mobile device.

You can also visit the passkey support pages for detailed instructions and to see the most common questions.