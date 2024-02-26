













PlayStation Passkey is an access key that replaces passwords. With it you can use either your mobile device or computer. Here it will use the same unlocking method as that device, whether it's your fingerprint, facial scan or a pin for PSN services.

According to the same company, using this method has several benefits for players. The main one is that it gives more security to your accounts, since these new entry data are not so easy to replicate and reuse.. It is also less vulnerable to phishing scams, data breaches, and other types of cyberattacks.

If you want to activate your own PlayStation Passkey, you can do so right now. You just have to access the security section of your account, either from your PS4, PS5, cell phone or computer to manage your accounts. Once there, just follow the steps to activate it and you will be more protected.

What is the process to activate the PlayStation Passkey?

The first thing you need to do to activate your PlayStation Passkey is access your PSN account. Then you must go to the security section where you will see the option to 'log in with a password'. Here select the 'create a passcode' option and then follow the on-screen options to finish the setup.

Source: Sony

Of course you must have the device with which you want to activate your passkey on hand. Please note that Passkey is compatible with most mobile devices with iOS 16 or Android 9 and later versions. It is also recommended that you avoid using a pin as your passkey and that you use the most recent versions of Safari, Chrome or Edge when creating it. Will they protect your account this way?

