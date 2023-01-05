One of the big surprises of the Sony conference at CES 2023 was Project Leonardo. Similar to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, this new product is a controller for the PS5which is focused on offering a series of accessibility options for all players.

Project Leonardo is highly customizableand this is how PlayStation describes it:

“Through conversations with accessibility experts and amazing organizations like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect and Stack Up, we’ve designed a highly configurable controller that works in conjunction with many third-party accessibility accessories and integrates with the PS5 console to open up new ways to play. . It is designed to address common challenges faced by many gamers with limited motor control, including difficulty holding a controller for long periods, accurately pressing small groups of buttons or triggers, or optimally positioning thumbs and fingers on a controller. standard”.

Project Leonardo will feature a robust kit of interchangeable components, where we find a variety of buttons and analog stick covers in different shapes and sizes. All of these components can be used to create a wide range of control layouts, the distance of the analog stick from the gamepad can be adjusted.

This is how players will be able to find a setup that works for their strength, range of motion, and physical needs. Similarly, up to two Project Leonardo and a DualSense as a single controlallowing gamers to mix and match devices to suit their particular gaming needs, or play collaboratively with others.

Project Leonardo is currently in developmentand at the moment it is unknown when it will be on sale.

Via: CES 2023.