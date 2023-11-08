













They also reiterate their happiness because they already have enough PlayStation 5 consoles to meet the demand during this time. At the same time, they celebrate that together with their external collaborators, they managed to bring 2,500 different experiences for players to their consoles. These include games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The advertisement emphasizes the sensations that players can find on PS5. Focusing on the new technologies it has, such as 3D audio, the haptic feedback of the DualSense and the speeds of its SSD. Which together give a much greater immersion.

PlayStation also celebrates that its PS Plus catalogs continue to expand. They also invite players not to miss out on their multiple offers throughout the season. Be sure to take a look around the PS Store, you might find your new favorite.

What hardware does PlayStation have prepared?

Of course they are not leaving behind the hardware that they will launch during this time. The main novelty is its new PS5 Slim which comes in two versions: with a disc reader or digital only. The latter also has the option of adding an external reader.

Source: Sony.

Other new accessories arriving are its remote player, PlayStation Portal, as well as its new headset, Pulse Explore. Finally we have the arrival of its Access controller which allows people with disabilities to experience the adventures on PS5. Will you buy any of these?

