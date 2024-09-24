The special edition DualSense have become collector’s items that all users of the PS5 want to get their hands on. Now, during today’s State of Play, a collaboration with Epic Games was confirmed to give us a special controller inspired by Fortnite, which has a blue color and a series of designs inspired by the battle royale.

This new DualSense will feature a design where you can see Fishstick and Peely, two of the most beloved characters of Fortniteas well as a series of special illustrations about the battle royale. Pre-orders for the controller will begin on October 3 at PlayStation Direct and participating stores. The DualSense Fortnite Limited Edition will go on sale on November 7 for $84.99.

Via: State of Play