Surprisingly today, Sony has confirmed that Next Thursday, September 9, a special presentation will be held, known as PlayStation Showcase 2021, where we will have new information about the launches that will reach the PS5 later this year and beyond.

This digital event can be enjoyed live on the company’s official channels on YouTube and Twitch. The PlayStation Showcase 2021 will begin at 3:00 PM (Mexico City time), and will last approximately 40 minutes. While no details have been provided on the type of content that we will be able to see, it has been mentioned that we will have news related to the PlayStation Studios teams, as well as third party developers.

📅 Save the date! PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/SN76KFLspG pic.twitter.com/KuN93OMq2d – PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

Similarly, it is mentioned that after the main presentation, several developers will share additional details about the titles we saw. Finally, It has been mentioned that this event will not have new information on the next PlayStation VR device.

Without a doubt, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 is positioned to be the great event of the company for the second half of the year. Let us remember that after the delay of Horizon Forbidden West As of February 2022, the year-end season has run out of a strong launch for PS5 users, but this can be remedied next week.

On related topics, new offers have arrived on the PlayStation Store. Similarly, this is what the 60fps patch looks like for Horizon zero dawn on PS5 in action.

Via: PlayStation