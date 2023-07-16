













In this way the franchise will remain on PS5 and future consoles for the foreseeable future, and thus the path towards Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is clearer than before.

Spencer, in Your message on Twitter, he says ‘We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have entered into a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard’.

To the above, add ‘We look forward to a future where gamers around the world have more options to play their favorite video games’. Many negotiations had to take place for this to come to fruition.

Just yesterday, July 15, the Federal Trade Commission of the United States (FTC) obtained a refusal from the court for trying to block again the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

This company’s agreement with Sony to maintain call of duty on PlayStation should be the way to convince the FTC to approve this merger. However, at the moment the commission has not commented on what Phil Spencer said.

We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 16, 2023

This was something that could be expected, since the announcement was this weekend. It is to be imagined that PlayStation will have a reciprocal communication about Phil Spencer’s statements of call of duty.

So we will keep waiting for it to appear. This agreement could be similar to the one Microsoft signed with Nintendo, NVIDIA and other cloud gaming companies so that call of duty be present on their respective platforms.

